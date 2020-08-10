Louisiana State Police investigate suspected suicide in Madison Parish

TALLULAH, La. — Louisiana State Police are currently investigating a death that occurred during a traffic stop on Monday morning.

According to LSP, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office requested that Louisiana State Police detectives investigate a death that occurred during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Monday, August 10.

The initial investigation revealed, according to the LSP, that a Madison Parish Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a 2003 Lincoln Town Car on Bayou Drive in Tallulah for a traffic violation. As the deputy followed the vehicle, the Lincoln made several turns before slowly leaving the roadway and coming to a stop in the yard of a home.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the deputy discovered the driver, identified as 26-year-old Eric Bingham of Tallulah, slumped over the center console with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Bingham was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP says that although evidence suggests a suspected suicide, the investigation will continue.

