Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crashes in Lincoln and Richland Parish

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated two fatal crashes in the early evening hours of Saturday November 6.

Per the release, the first accident was a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 822 in Lincoln Parish.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle being driven by 25-year-old Robert Martin of Ruston was going around a curve when it suddenly left the roadway and overturned.

Martin was reported to be wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Toxicology samples were taken and the accident remains under investigation.

Troop F reported that roughly three hours later, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 425 south of Rayville.

The incident occurred while a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 22-year-old Hunter Roberts of Mangham was traveling north on Hwy 425 behind a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 65-year-old Roger Thornhill of Rayville.

Both trucks were reportedly driving in the outside lane when Roberts’s vehicle struck the back of Thornhill’s, causing Thornhill to veer across the median and into southbound traffic before landing in a ditch.

Though Thornhill was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Roberts was determined to be impaired at the time of the accident and a breath sample showed him to be over the legal limit for alcohol. He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on one count each of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury and careless operation.