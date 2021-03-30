Louisiana State Police investigate Bossier City in-custody death

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police say they are investigating the death of a person in the custody of the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD).

According to investigators, they were called Tuesday, March 30, to investigate the death of a person. They say they are not releasing the name of the victim because their family has not yet been notified.

According to police, the early reports from the investigation lead them to believe BCPD was called to the scene of a stolen car sometime around 11:00 a.m. Officers say they arrived on scene and placed a male suspect into custody.

Officers say shortly after the arrest, they called for EMS services due to the suspect becoming unconscious. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say an autopsy will be performed to determine a specific cause of death.

State Police say this is still an active investigation and they will release more information to the public when it becomes available.