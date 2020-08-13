UPDATE: Tallulah Man Arrested for Murder in Missing Person Investigation

UPDATE — Louisiana State Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested 42-year-old Curtis Carroll of Tallulah. Carroll was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of 38-year-old Pamela Oliver of Tallulah.

On Monday August 10, 2020, LSP Detectives were contacted by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a missing person. During the investigation, LSP Detectives learned that Oliver had been last seen on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was reported missing the next day. On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the body of Oliver was located on an area of farm land in Mound, LA.

Through investigative means, it was determined that Carroll murdered Oliver and discarded her body along the tree line.

He was booked into the Madison Parish Jail.

Prior to the murder of Oliver, Carroll was a suspect in an arson investigation being investigated by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. During the course of the murder investigation, Carroll confessed to the fire and will be charged by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

MADISON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have found the body of a woman in Madison Parish.

According to LSP, the body was found on the night of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. As of right now, the identity of the woman has not been confirmed. No other details are available at this time.

This comes after a Madison Parish woman was reported missing earlier in the week. Pamela Williams Oliver was last seen on Friday, August 7, 2020. Louisiana State Police and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating this as a missing person’s case.

