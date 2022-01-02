Louisiana State Police brought in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro

CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday January 1, deputies with the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police regarding an officer-involved shooting in Chatham.

Per a statement from the Louisiana State Police, deputies responded to a disturbance on Barnett Street in which 63-year-old Michael Dobbins from Chatham had broken into a vehicle, stolen a firearm and later broken into a home.

Authorities say that after breaking into the home, Dobbins assaulted one of the residents and threatened to kill another before fleeing prior to the arrival of officers.

After searching the area, deputies eventually located Dobbins behind vehicles parked at a residence on Barnett street. When Dobbins was confronted by deputies, he pointed a weapon at them.

Per the police report, officers gave loud verbal commands for Dobbins to drop the weapon and he refused. Deputies then fired at Dobbins, who was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the situation and processing evidence. NBC 10’s Vallery Maravi will have more on this story on NBC 10 News @ 5.