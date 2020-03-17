Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues reminder to families about fire safety amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) — Following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement of aggressive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding families about fire safety, especially for children.

“With schools out of session for 30 days, and now even more public activities being limited, kids will be looking for activities to occupy their time at home. Sometimes, that can lead to kids getting into mischief, either out of boredom or curiosity, and that mischief can include playing with fire,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “We encourage parents and guardians to keep a close eye on kids’ activities. But most importantly, we want adults to warn juveniles not only of the dangers of playing with fire, but the consequences of fire, including to property, their lives and the lives of others, as well as their futures.”

The SFM has the following tips for families: