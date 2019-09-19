Louisiana Rice Industry donates to Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (09/19/19)– The Louisiana Rice Industry and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana joined forces in the nationwide intiative to inspire people to take action and bring awareness to the 40 million food insecure Americans.



On Thursday, they both joined in proclaiming September as National Rice Month as well as Hunger Action Month.

The Louisiana Rice Industry also donated locally grown rice to the food bank to feed the hungry.

“Rice is good for the food bank for a lot of reasons,” John Owen, a Louisiana Rice Farmer, said. “It has a really long shelf life, it’s a wholesome nutritious food and a great foundation of carbohydrates for any meal , and virtually anybody likes rice, so we’re very pleased to make this donation,”

This year also marks the 29th anniversary of National Rice Month, which is celebrated with events around the country all month long.