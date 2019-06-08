Louisiana retailers will have to apply to sell CBD products

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (6/8/19) Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says it will release applications for retailers who want to sell CBD products on June 17.

A regulatory structure for the products was passed by lawmakers, and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed it Thursday.

Under the new law, retailers are required to get a permit through ATC and meet a lengthy list of requirements to sell products containing CBD.

The law legalized the production of industrial hemp and ended uncertainty about whether CBD products can be sold in Louisiana.

Hemp and CBD are in the cannabis family but contain only traces of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users. CBD is used in oils and lotions that some believe are beneficial to their health.

House Bill 491: www.legis.la.gov

