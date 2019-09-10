Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo closed to clean up from Monday’s storms

MONROE, La. (9/10/2019) — If you were planning on visiting the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo today or tomorrow, you’ll need to change your plans.
The Zoo is closed so they can clean up after last night’s storms.
Below is the full press release from the City of Monroe:
Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Director Joe Clawson announces the zoo will be temporarily closed Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, due to necessary cleanup following the storm that came through Monroe on the evening of Monday, September 9. Clawson reports that all the animals are safe and secure. However, an exterior fence and several limbs have been blown down. The zoo will be closed for cleanup and repairs.
Also, please be careful while traveling around Monroe today. The traffic lights are temporarily not working at the intersection of U.S. Highway 165 South and Century. Detours are up and repairs crews have been on site since early this morning.
Several tree limbs and power lines have been spotted down. So please drive with caution as repair and cleanup crews attempt to do their necessary work.