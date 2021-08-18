Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo set to open new exhibit Friday, Aug. 20

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The budgies are coming! The budgies are coming!

According to the City of Monroe, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is expecting a delivery of 400 budgies on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The city says the zoo will also be presented with a check for $5,000.00 to benefit the zoo from Atmos Energy. Officials say the money will be used for the new Budgie Exhibit.

According to the city, the check presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19.

The city says the birds will be on exhibit on Friday, August 20, 2021, to the public and the zoo is planning for the walk-in portion of the attraction to be open in mid-September.