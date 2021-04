MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is hosting the Healthy Funroe Initiative later today.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m., you can go to the zoo and learn about nutrition, the environment, and get good exercising tips.

They will also have people sharing gardening tips and doing yoga.

There will also be plenty of activities and crafts for kids.