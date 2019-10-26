Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo host “Boo at the zoo” for over 20 years

MONROE, LA (10/26/19)– The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo provides 20 years of service as it held it’s annual Boo at the Zoo event.



With Halloween in just a few days, many organizations and businesses are celebrating at “Boo at the Zoo”. The zoo offered it’s safe and fun trick or treat experience. The event allows families to see the animals, play games, get candy, and meet vendors from our community. Zoo officials say Halloween brings back memories from when they were kids-and now they are giving back



“Oh I love Halloween, it was always a favorite of mine, I still remember the last time I went trick or treating. So instead of asking for the treats I get to give them,” said Joe Clawson, Director of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.



If you missed out, you can still look forward to other community events at the zoo.