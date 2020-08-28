Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo as well as all Public City Parks are closed until further notice

MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo says they will be closed until further notice due to extensive wind damage and power outages in the area.

They would like to add however, the Community Volunteer Work Day, sponsored by City Council member Kema Dawson and the LPGZ Zoological Society, will still be held Saturday, August 29 at 10 a.m.

They say they will be in need of many volunteers to help with clean-up after the storm.

To volunteer, please arrive at the zoo prior to 10:00 a.m.

Also, the City of Monroe Community Affairs Office is asking citizens to refrain from using any of the public parks until a complete and thorough damage assessment can be made by city work crews.

The City of Monroe says public safety is their number one priority and time is needed to ensure the safety of equipment and to remove fallen limbs and trees.

The City of Monroe says most parks should be reopened and ready for the public by the middle of next week.

