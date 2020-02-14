Louisiana principal accused of drunk driving retires

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has retired as principal of a high school after being accused of driving while intoxicated.
News outlets report the Lafayette Parish School Board’s status for 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux was listed as service retirement on its meeting agenda Wednesday.
He was principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette. Louisiana State Police say he broke off one of the wheels on his own vehicle during a series of crashes last month.
No one was injured. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.
