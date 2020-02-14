Louisiana principal accused of drunk driving retires

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has retired as principal of a high school after being accused of driving while intoxicated.

News outlets report the Lafayette Parish School Board’s status for 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux was listed as service retirement on its meeting agenda Wednesday.

He was principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette. Louisiana State Police say he broke off one of the wheels on his own vehicle during a series of crashes last month.

No one was injured. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.