Louisiana Police Department sets up a fund to support fallen part-time officer

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cotton Valley Police Department Chief of Police Michael Dickey announced on Facebook that a fund has been set up at Gibsland Bank and Trust to benefit the family of fallen officer Trey Copeland.

Officer Copeland was a Webster Parish Sheriffs Deputy, and he also worked part-time for the Cotton Valley Police Department.

On August 31, he was assisting in a traffic pursuit involving a motorcycle. Once the pursuit was over, he stated he was not feeling well. He was eventually transported by amublance to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

All donations will go directly to Trey Copeland’s family to pay for his funeral/memorial and other expenses. To donate to the Trey Copeland Fund, visit Gibsland Bank and Trust.