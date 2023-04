RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Peach Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for 2023. Below are the artists scheduled to appear and the times they will perform on June 3, 2023.

Artist Time Parker and Chloe 10 AM Haley Brooke 11 AM Braydon Watts 12 PM DK Harrel 1 PM Jennifer Janet 2 PM Big Al and Cherri Jubilee 3 PM Kelli Roberts Band 4 PM Main Street Band 5:30 PM LVVRS 7 PM Parish County Line 9:30 PM