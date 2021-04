RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Peach Festival has been announced to take place on Saturday, June 5, in downtown Ruston.

According to a press release, the event will have 10+ hours of live music, a local art market, food vendors, activities for children, and more!

The event will be free from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and only $10 for 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

It will take place at 1010 West Park Avenue in Ruston. For more information, click here.