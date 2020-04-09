Louisiana OMV to re-open reinstatement phone lines Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is reopening their Reinstatement Call Center on Monday, April 13 to assist motorists in reinstating their licenses and registrations, according to a press release.

The center has been closed since March 19 as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order. In his emergency proclamations, Edwards extended the expiration of several OMV-issued credentials. While the OMV has continued to help people with essential needs, reinstatements were halted.

The call center will be manned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and will be manned by 50 OMV employees statewide.

“The call center agents utilize the agencies existing call center software which allows them to field customer’s calls remotely,” stated the release. “OMV has always provided telephone assistance but with this announcement, will be fully staffing a call center for the first time.”

The agency has been testing its system since April 7.

Anyone needing assistance from OMV for any reinstatement needs, please call (225) 925-6146 and select Option 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: