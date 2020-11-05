Louisiana officer and EMT dies after being shot in the line of duty last month

Richland Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/05/20)— Marshall Waters, a Louisiana police officer and EMT shot in the line of duty last month, died early Thursday. 

Officers Waters was shot in Richland Parish during a routine traffic stop on October 17. 

Marshall Waters

Waters was a fulltime EMT employed by Northeast Louisiana Ambulance. He worked parttime for the Mangham Police Department. 

He was 49.  

