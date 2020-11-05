Louisiana officer and EMT dies after being shot in the line of duty last month

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Louisiana State Police Detectives say they have arrested an inmate on murder charges.

According to detectives, the state police arrested Tyrique Jones, 23, and charged him with Second Degree Murder. Detectives say Jones, an inmate at Concordia Parish Jail, is responsible for the death of Frank Taylor, 21, who was also an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail.