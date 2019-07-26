Louisiana Office of State Parks announces adjustments to swimming pool schedules

BATON ROUGE, La. (News Release) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is adjusting the swimming pool schedules for the end of summer, to ensure that certified lifeguards are present during pool operating hours. All pools will close for the season after Labor Day.

Bayou Segnette State Park’s wave pool in Westwego will be open only on the weekends and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, August 5. The pools at Chemin-A-Haut State Park (Bastrop), Lake D’Arbonne State Park (Farmerville) and North Toledo Bend State Park (Zwolle) will be open only on the weekends and Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, August 12.

State parks with water playgrounds include Bogue Chitto in Franklinton, Chicot in Ville Platte, Fontainebleau in Mandeville, Jimmie Davis in Chatham, Lake Bruin in St. Joseph, Lake Fausse Pointe near St. Martinville, Palmetto Island near Abbeville, St. Bernard in Braithwaite, and Tickfaw in Springfield. The water playgrounds are open Tuesdays through Sundays, April 1 through October 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State parks with designated beach swimming areas include Bogue Chitto, Cypremort Point southwest of Franklin, Jimmie Davis, Fontainebleau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne in Homer, Poverty Point Reservoir in Delhi, and South Toledo Bend near Anacoco. All beach areas are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but do not have lifeguard supervision.

Standard day-use admission is $3 per person and provides beach, pool, and water playground access. Admission to the Bayou Segnette wave pool is $13/person for those 48" tall and over and $10/person for those 47" tall and under, in addition to the standard day-use admission.