Louisiana Office of Community Development speaks to the public about $1.2B action plan for flood mitigation

WEST MONROE, La (10/24/19) — The Office of Community Development met with the public today to get input and comments about the plan for the new flood funds.

Today’s hearing gave folks a chance to express their thoughts and concerns with the action plan.

In 2018, Governor John Bel Edwards established a council for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to reduce flood risk. That council wants to work hand in hand with the public to improve how residents respond to floods.

“It is super important that people understand that this is a new thing, but it is the best thing. It’s the thing that can keep us from the heartache and misery of the floods from 2016 that we suffered,” said Pat Forbes, Executive Director at the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

To learn more about the Louisiana Watershed Initiative click here.

If you missed the hearing today and want to learn more about the action plan or send in any comments, click here.