CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Summer is approaching which means summer camps are in full effect.

“Louisiana Med-Camp” is preparing for their first group of campers. The camp is geared towards kids that have special needs. Those involved in the camp will enjoy activities such as canoeing, zip-lining and more. Executive director of the camp Caleb Seney says the camp provides unique experiences for kids during the Summer.

“We exist to improve the health and wellness of children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities through recreational camping experiences,” Seney said. “Kids who have special needs often times are never allowed to spend the night away from home at all much less than in an environment with other children who have special needs and get to experience activities that encourage them and challenge them to reach their full potential.”



The first group of campers are set to arrive on Sunday, May 29, 2022.