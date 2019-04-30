Louisiana man, wanted in Baton Rouge, shot and killed by Mississippi sheriff's deputy
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ms. - (4/30/19) A sheriff's deputy in Hancock County, Mississippi has shot and killed a Louisiana man who was wanted in Baton Rouge.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department was serving a high risk arrest warrant for 29-year-old Lawrence Bottoms about 3 o'clock Monday afternoon.
Bottoms refused to leave the home, forcing deputies to deploy three rounds of tear gas.
Bottoms' girlfriend surrendered but Bottoms jumped out of the back window, then he ran.
Deputies say Bottoms pulled out an 8mm handgun during the pursuit and pointed it at officers.
Deputies open-fired, killing Bottoms.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has since taken over the case.
More Stories
-
Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle…
-
An early Tuesday morning traffic stop in Hot Springs led to a body…
-
UPDATE: (4/30/19) Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-