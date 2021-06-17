Louisiana Main Street offers grant opportunities for historic building improvements in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of West Monroe, the West Monroe Main Street is asking people to apply for Main Street Restoration Grants for downtown commercial building and/or business owners.

According to the city, the grant program will offer awards for building rehabilitations in the historic downtown district of West Monroe.

The Main Street Restoration grants can be anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 and must be used to rehabilitate the interior or exterior of the building and requires a 50/50 match.

According to the city the deadline to submit your applications is Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

City of West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells hopes the grant opportunity will

encourage property owners and merchants to make improvements to their historic buildings.

“When our downtown buildings are rehabilitated and utilized to their fullest potential, that means

more commerce opportunities, jobs, and an overall enhanced downtown experience for our

community. This is just one more incentive provided by the Louisiana Main Street Program to help

leverage our revitalization efforts in downtown,” says LaFrance-Wells.

You can get an application and more information by reaching out to West Monroe Main Street Director,

Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, by email at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov or by phone at (318) 381-7246.