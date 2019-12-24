Louisiana Lottery reports date error on some tickets

Louisiana (12/24/19)— The Louisiana Lottery discovered some Lotto and Easy 5 tickets inadvertently include a draw date of Wednesday, December 25.

According to a press release issued by the Louisiana Lottery, per lottery policy, no drawings take place on Christmas Day.

Therefore, Lotto and Easy 5 tickets generated for a December 25 draw date will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing of Saturday, December 28.

Also, affected multi-draw Lotto and Easy 5 tickets that include or span December 25 will be good the drawing date following the date range printed on the ticket.

Tickets affected by the printing error are good for the correct number of drawings purchased. However, December 25 was inadvertently included in the corresponding draw date range printed on the ticket.

To determine whether their Lotto or Easy 5 ticket was affected, players should compare the number of drawings their ticket is good for to the number of drawings included in the date range.

There were 17,964 Lotto tickets and 10,722 Easy 5 tickets affected by the printing error. The Lottery regrets the error and the inconvenience to players.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.