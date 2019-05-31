Louisiana lawmakers give judges up to 5 years of pay raises

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
money_1559331238334.jfif.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (5/31/19) Judges could get pay raises for the next five years, under a bill that won final legislative passage.

The 2.5% raises for 372 judges under Kenner Republican Sen. Danny Martiny’s bill will start with the new budget year on July 1.

Additional 2.5% raises would happen each new budget year through 2023 if the judiciary determines it has money in its budget developed by lawmakers to pay for them.

An 87-3 House vote sent the measure to the governor’s desk.

The pay hikes will cost $1.8 million in the first year and could grow to $9.5 million by the fifth year if they are awarded annually. Louisiana’s Supreme Court justices have agreed to cover the first year of the cost from an existing judicial surplus.

___

Senate Bill 27: www.legis.la.gov

___

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss