Louisiana is looking for feedback on “Action Plan”

WEST MONROE, La. (WVLA) – (10/16/19) The public has 45 days to comment on a proposed Action Plan.

Your voice can be heard regarding the spending of “$1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds, according to la.gov.

La.gov provided this information about how you can give your thoughts:

The state is accepting public comments on its proposed Action Plan for spending $1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds. The proposed Action Plan outlines the state’s approach to funding projects, data collection, modeling and policy measures that align with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative‘s long-term resilience objectives. The 45-day formal public comment period for the proposed Action Plan, which is available online in English and Spanish, begins today and continues until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. In addition to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s required public comment period, the state has solicited feedback and accepted comments for several weeks, including at two public hearings held during September. All comments and the state’s responses will be included in the plan the state submits to HUD for approval. The state is accepting comments online or via email, mail or fax, as well as during one of the following public hearings. Each hearing will be livestreamed on the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s Facebook page.

If you would like to attend either of the public hearings, the dates, times and locations are provided below:

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Ouachita Parish Emergency Operations Center/Fire Department TrainingCenter

1000 New Natchitoches Road

West Monroe, LA 71292

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Council Chambers, Building A

St. Tammany Parish Government Administrative Complex

21490 Koop Drive

Mandeville, LA 70471

