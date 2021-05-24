Louisiana House of Representatives release statement on Ronald Greene video

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss’ body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

KTVE/KARD — The Louisiana House of Representatives has released a statement on the Ronald Greene video and investigation.

The statement was made by Louisiana House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins.

“It took too long for the videos of Ronald Greene to be released. What I witnessed in those videos is appalling and horrific. I will carry those images with me for the rest of my life. The people of Louisiana need Mr. Greene’s death to be investigated in the full light of sunshine. After we were made to wait so long for the release of the video, the public needs to hear the status of the federal investigation. More importantly, the people need to know if a legitimate state level investigation is being conducted. And when the investigations are concluded, the results need to be released to the public. There is no other way for our state to heal.”

Sam Jenkins

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories