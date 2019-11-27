Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is enforcing their Click It or Ticket campaign through the holiday weekend

OUACHITA PARISH, La (11/27/19) — Law Enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana will be giving tickets to drivers who are not wearing a seat belt.

The statewide click it or ticket campaign runs through December 1st and is created to keep drivers safe when traveling for the holidays.

“That’s our main goal…is safety through the holidays where everybody makes it through. Have a happy holiday. No tragedies…especially those tragedies where someone gets seriously injured or killed because of not wearing a seat belt,” said Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police.

Since police will be on the road looking for seat belts, Sterlington police say to expect an increase in officers on the highways.

“The fact that the police are out there so heavily looking for seat belts makes people aware of it. So they’re more attuned to what they’re doing with their driving so it tends to make the roads safer just knowing that the cops are out there looking for something as simple as a seat belt,” said Chief Bonner.

Sterlington police also say the chance of surviving an accident while wearing a seat belt is much higher than not being buckled at all.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in 2018, 291 drivers and passengers were killed throughout the u-s during the Thanksgiving weekend and half of those who died were not wearing a seat belt.