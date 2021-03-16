Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Powerlifting Meet at ULM March 18-20

ULM (03/16/21) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Powerlifting Meeting at the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Fant Ewing Coliseum on March 18-20.

West Monroe High School powerlifting coach, Jeremy Many and Ruston High School powerlifting coach, Todd Garvin will be the meet directors.

Admission is $10 a day.

“It is an honor to serve as the host of the state powerlifting meet. ULM is a valuable partner, and the ability to utilize its facilities will create a memorable experience for the LHSAA student-athletes, coaches, and spectators.” Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.

All events will take place at Fant Ewing Coliseum at 4099 Northeast Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71203. For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318.387.5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org