Louisiana health agencies provide toll-free line to help displaced patients find cancer care

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana Cancer Prevention (LCP) are working together to make sure that people can get the care they need even after being displaced by Hurricane Laura.

Patients with cancer who evacuated their homes because of Hurricane Laura have a new toll-free hotline to call to help reach their doctors about ongoing cancer treatments and cancer care.

The toll-free line is 888-599-1073 and is staffed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

LCP will try to help connect patients with cancer to their doctors. There is also an LCP medical advisor who can help answer questions from patients.

LCP is financed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is housed at the LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Public Health.