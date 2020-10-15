Louisiana has 13 Presidential Candidates on the ballot; Exclusive interview with one candidate

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — The sample ballot in Louisiana lists 13 total candidates for the presidential election, but not all of them are listed in every state.

The candidates in Louisiana are, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Jo Jorgensen, Brian Carroll, Jade Simmons, President Boddie, Don Blankenship, Brock Pierce, Tom Hoefling, Gloria La Riva, Alyson Kennedy, Kanye west, and Bill Hammons. While not all of those candidates are listed in every state, Jo Jorgensen is running as a libertarian and is listed in all 50 states.

“I’m the only one who thinks that voters deserve to make their own choices. Both the Democrats and Republicans want a system in which we put them in office and then they make all of our decisions and spend our money,” said Jo Jorgensen, Presidential Candidate.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Jorgensen says she would have done a different approach from other leaders.

“What I would’ve done is allowed people to keep their resources and let them spend the money where they want to or whatever stores they want to support…Personally, I would’ve spent money in my local small mom and pop stores in my small town,” said Jorgensen.

While Jorgensen might not be on stage at debates with Biden and Trump, she isn’t letting that stop her from running the campaign.

“I would be the only real alternative on the stage if I were on there with them. I hope my candidacy makes a difference so that the politicians will start keeping their promises,” said Jorgensen.

Early voting in Louisiana starts October 17th and runs until October 27th. For more information on early voting, click here.