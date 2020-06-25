Louisiana DOTD announces new I-20/Tarbutton Road interchange is fully open

RUSTON, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the new I-20/Tarbutton Road interchange is now fully open to the public.

The project cost $25.5 million and created a new interstate interchange as well as a new Tarbutton Road overpass.

Tarbutton Road was also reconstructed north and south of I-20 and now allows for improved traffic flow on the adjacent service roads.

Governor Edwards issued a statement that can be read below:

“This type of investment – over $25 million – is indicative of our continual efforts to make smart decisions when it comes to the use of transportation funding. This project is one that we prioritized early in my first term, understanding the need for accessibility and connectability for residents and business owners. But the first shovel couldn’t hit the dirt without commitments from local government. I commend Dr. Wilson and his team for working so diligently to see infrastructure improvements like this one happen across the state.” Gov. Edwards

The new interstate on and off-ramps were officially opened today, Thursday, June 25th.

“This project has transformed the landscape of this area of Ruston, while remaining ahead of schedule and on budget despite heavy spring rains, a devastating tornado, and the restrictions of a worldwide pandemic. This interchange provides new critical interstate access to both commercial and residential areas. But none of it would be possible without vital partnerships with local and federal agencies, and without the vision of an administration set on investing our transportation dollars strategically.” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D

The Mayor of Ruston also made a comment about the new on and off-ramps:

“This fabulous project, needed for decades, is a partnership between the City of Ruston, State of Louisiana, and the federal government, and is a tremendous addition to the infrastructure of the City of Ruston. It is an essential part of the continued commercial and residential growth of our great city. Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University will benefit from the additional interchange on I-20. I want to personally thank Gov. John Bel Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson for their commitment to get this project done. This interchange will serve as a tremendous entranceway to our growing city and universities.” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker

Mayor of Grambling, Edward Jones, also made a statement:

“What started more than twenty years ago as a collaboration between the cities of Grambling and Ruston has finally been completed. The new Tarbutton Road Interchange will benefit both of our college towns, providing greater access to our businesses located on Tarbutton Road and the I-20 service roads, and encouraging new businesses to locate to the area. It will also relieve traffic congestion during football season and give our residents who live on the Old Grambling Road a shorter and quicker route to their homes from I-20.” Edward Jones, Mayor of Grambling

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.