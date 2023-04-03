LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Division of the Arts has announced redistricting changes for the Regional Arts Councils of Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Louisiana. Lincoln Parish will join the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Region 8, also known as Region 8. The transition is effective April 1, 2023.

Lincoln Parish has a rich and vibrant arts community that has been well served by the

Shreveport Regional Arts Council. The redistricting of Lincoln Parish is due to the close proximity to the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council with offices in West Monroe (20 minutes), and we are excited to see those close ties expanded to offer new and different opportunities for our artists and arts organizations. Susannah Johannsen Executive Director Louisiana Division of the Arts