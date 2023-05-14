RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is requesting information about a black bear shooting in Ruston. On the night of May 12, 2023, the deceased bear was found off Millie Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing is urged to contact the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text their tip to 847411 or download the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Tips application.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest.