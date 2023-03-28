WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health for Region 8, will host an open house at 6614 Main Street in the Winnsboro, La. area from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
The open house is an opportunity for the community to learn about the health unit and its services, and to meet the staff. Visitors to the open house will have access to their immunization records and resource tables will be present. Pafford Medical Services will provide COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as information about the Community Healthways program.
We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open. We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this open house to learn what we have to offer.OPH Assistant Secretary Doris Brown