MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health will host a flu vaccination clinic Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 12 PM to 4 PM. The clinic will take place at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit located at 1650 DeSiard St. Monroe, La.

Vaccinations are available for ages six months and older. This clinic is open to the public and free of charge. Participants are encouraged to bring their private insurance card if they have one.