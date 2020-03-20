Coronavirus Information

Louisiana Department of Health reports the Coronavirus increases to 28 of 64 parishes

There are new numbers relating to the coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, there are 537 reported cases in the state.

The state lab has completed 1,084 tests.

28 of the 64 parishes have reported having a case of coronavirus.

A total of 14 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Click the link for more information. http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/

