Louisiana Department of Health reports the Coronavirus increases to 28 of 64 parishes

There are new numbers relating to the coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, there are 537 reported cases in the state.
The state lab has completed 1,084 tests.
28 of the 64 parishes have reported having a case of coronavirus.
A total of 14 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.
Click the link for more information. http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
