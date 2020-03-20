Louisiana Department of Health reports the Coronavirus increases to 28 of 64 parishes

There are new numbers relating to the coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, there are 537 reported cases in the state.

The state lab has completed 1,084 tests.

28 of the 64 parishes have reported having a case of coronavirus.

A total of 14 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Click the link for more information. http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.