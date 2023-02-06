BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 20, 2023, to March 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College will offer CNA classes at its campus in Bastrop, La.

Students must successfully participate in 75 classroom/lab hours and 40 clinical hours. Prior to admission, students must complete the program-approved background check and all other requirements by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The cost for the class is $1,998 and scholarships are available. Graduates are eligible to take the Prometric certification test upon completion of the program.

To sign up for the class, be sure to visit https://www.ladelta.edu/workforce/index.