Louisiana Delta Community College reveals new $8.2 million technology center

MONROE, La. — (9/12/19) The new advanced technology center at Louisiana Delta Community College opened its doors today to pave the way for a brand new educational facility.

LDCC’s new building adds 22,000 sq. ft. and cost around $8.2 million. $1 million is a local match. The facility will provide training for more workers and students to go to work in local industries.

“This is beyond exciting here to see this state of the art facility put here in our community. It’s been a dream of our college for a long time. We are really working hard at the workforce training capability that we have here at our institution. This is our advanced technology center, “said Dennis Epps, Chancellor at LDCC.

The project will provide a laboratory and additional classrooms for advanced manufacturing training.

Staff and faculty attended the ribbon-cutting today to celebrate this momentous day at the college.