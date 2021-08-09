Louisiana Delta Community College Prepares for the start of classes

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College has announced that they will begin welcoming students for the Fall Semester on Monday August 16.

Regular registration will be closed on August 10 at 11:59 p.m. with late registration to run from August 13 until August 19.

“We are excited to see students back on campus this fall!” exclaims Dr. Randy Esters, LDCC chancellor. “ We were hoping, like everyone else on the planet, that things would be back to normal, but we will need to take precautions. The Governor’s recent mandate requires masks inside, and we are scheduling smaller section sizes to accommodate distancing, ” says Esters.

In February of 2021, LDCC began taking measures to address safety through an air filtration solution.

The college began installing Steril-Aire’s Enhanced Single Ended Fixtures to provide a more intensive effort in killing bacteria and inactivating viruses on its campuses. Air is pulled into several air handlers, where it’s sterilized by UVC lights and distributed back throughout the campus.

“These lights have been documented for over 100 years and have been used in hospitals and nursing homes. Since the onset of COVID-19, they’ve been made widely accessible to additional markets,” explains Randy Wilkerson, director of facilities at LDCC. “I’m excited to have these.”

The college will continue to have virtual options for many courses to ensure students have continued access to training. The statewide mask mandate will be enforced for in-person classes at all campuses.

Students will be spaced at least three feet at all campuses, combined with directional flow and signage to support distancing. Additional sanitation measures will continue, and PPE will be made readily available. “The silver lining is we’ve been here before, and we’re prepared, says Esters.”