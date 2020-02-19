Louisiana Delta Community College nursing students receive $1,500 grant

MONROE, La (02/18/20) — Louisiana Delta Community College says they’re excited to receive this grant and enhance the nursing curriculum for their students.

The new Electronic Health Records Documentation program allows the instructors to give immediate feedback, practice patient assessment information, and improve student-instructor interactions.

“It’s an upgrade to their medical documentation and it gives them a way to interact with what the real world will be like and what it will document. How you will use technology to keep up with your patients’ needs and progress and results,” said Alice Prophit, President of Living Well Foundation West Monroe.

The Living Well Foundation is a non-profit that focuses on improving the health of northeast Louisiana and says they look forward to bringing the upgrade to Delta’s nursing students.