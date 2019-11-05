Louisiana Delta Community College closing campuses early on Wednesday

WEST MONROE, La. — Louisiana Delta Community College has announced the early closures of their Monroe, West Monroe, and Ruston campuses on Wednesday, November 6.

According to LDCC, those specific campuses will close at 3:30 PM due to potential traffic and road closures associated with President Trump’s visit to Monroe.

The three campuses will reopen on Thursday, November 7 at their normal time.

