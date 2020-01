MONROE, La. — The chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College is taking a leave of absence.

According to LDCC, Dennis Epps is dealing with a personal health issue at this time and they say that Chris Broadwater, the Vice President of LDCC’s Workforce Policy, will act as Chancellor while Epps is on leave.

Epps was appointed to the role of Chancellor in 2017.

