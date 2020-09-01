Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses closed through Labor Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Louisiana Delta Community College announces they will close all campuses until Tuesday, September 8th.
The college says they understand that many of their students and staff are still without power and water. In a text message sent by the school’s first alert system they urge their students to take care of themselves, their families and neighbors.
For more information about Louisiana Delta Community College you can click here.
