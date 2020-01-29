Louisiana Delta Community College brings change to Bastrop campus

BASTROP, La (01/28/20) — Delta has had two campuses in Bastrop for years, but as class size grew and technology has advanced, the school felt the need to modernize the facility to better serve their students and the community.

“So we’ve had two campuses in Bastrop for many years and served the community and our students there at two separate locations, but we’re undertaking a little bit of a change right now and that is moving to a single location to better serve students and have a single point of contact there,” said Chris Broadwater, Acting Chancellor, LDCC.

That single location will be what’s now known as the airport campus in Bastrop.

“Changing the footprint inside the building somewhat. Moving some walls to make the space for conclusive for instruction, painting, sprucing it up, making it a place that looks nice and welcoming for our students,” said Broadwater.

Those changes could be closer than you think.

“By making those improvements we hope to have that done by the beginning of the Summer so our students will see a fresh new space and a new look,” said Broadwater.

With the additions to the airport campus, Delta hopes to build a brand new building if everything works out in the future.

“But there certainly has been talk within Morehouse Parish of what if. What if we could have a brand new facility, very much like the one we’re standing in in Monroe, or the new one in Tallulah, or Winnsboro,” said Broadwater.

Delta says their hope is that they grow beyond the space in the updated campus, forcing them to break ground on that brand new building.