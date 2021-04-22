Louisiana Delta Community College breaks ground for a new campus

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow, Friday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m.

According to a release issued by LDCC, the event will take place at 1010 James Street in Ruston. The original building was torn down and a new building will be replacing the old one.

The ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes. The featured speakers include Mayor Ronnie Walker, Chris Broadwater, who is the Interim Chancellor at LDCC, Dr. Monty Sullivan, who is the President of Louisiana Community and Technical College Systems, Senator Jay Morris, and Representative Chris Turner.

The Ruston campus is the fifth ACT 360 project for LDCC.

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, this is not a public event and will be invitation only.