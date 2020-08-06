Louisiana Delta Community College announces reopening plans; Three options for learning

MONROE, La (08/06/20) — Before entering any Louisiana Delta Community College campus, visitors, students, and faculty are required to do a self-assessment of their health.

“There is signage at all of our building entrances reminding those visitors to not enter the campus if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms or if they’re caring for someone with those symptoms,” said Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at LDCC.

To comply with the CDC guidelines and the mask mandate, everyone is required to wear a mask. The front desk has extra masks for anyone who needs it. Classes are being offered in-person, online, or in a hybrid format. The exception is the technical education programs.

“For example welding, automotive, diesel technician, and a lot of our health science programs require significant hands-on training. Those programs will continue in an in-person format,” said Corsi.

Those programs will include social distancing throughout the room to ensure the safety of students. In-person learning also has a change to class size.

“We have reduced all class sizes down to 50% of the room’s capacity. We have removed chairs and marked off computer stations in order to reinforce the social distancing requirement,” said Corsi.

“Our faculty and staff are committed to providing all students with an opportunity to pursue the educational and training programs of their choice in the most safe environment we can offer,” said Corsi.

To do that they’re giving students a chance to clean their workspace.

“We’re placing a sanitation station at the entry of every classroom that a student will be able to take that and clean up their desk area and chair so that they are sure that their area is clean for that class period,” said Corsi.

The deadline to register for classes at LDCC is Friday, August 14th and the first day of school is set for Monday, August 17th.