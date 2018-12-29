Louisiana chef breaks world record for largest pot of gumbo

SHREVEPORT, La. - (12/28/18) College football fans in Shreveport, Louisiana celebrated the annual Independence Bowl with the world's largest pot of gumbo!

The Temple Owls took on the Duke Blue Devils at Independence Stadium and fans went into party mode before the game with some good eats.

Louisiana Chef John Folse says he had to have a special pot made to cook 6,000 lbs. of seafood gumbo.

Chef Folse says, "We want them to taste authentic, the real, the flavor of Louisiana. In an environment like this, people coming together to eat food for a great cause, what can be better?"

This year's gumbo broke the previous Guinness Book of World Records by 1,000 pounds!