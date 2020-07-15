Louisiana BESE sets minimum standards for 2020-2021 School Year, some parents choosing other alternatives

WEST MONROE, La. (07/14/2020) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, also known as BESE, has set the minimum standards for the 2020-2021 school year.

Many parents are split as to whether or not to send kids back to school, “I just think it’s dangerous a lot of kids don’t understand the concept of wearing a mask,” said parent Maya Hollis.

It remains a looming question as the first day of classes approaches.

Tuesday, BESE along with the Louisiana Department of Health and other health officials collaborated to set some rules that must be in place for all students of Louisiana Public Schools.

It includes wearing face masks, washing or sanitizing your hands every two hours, and staying within the same group of students every day.

Groups look different for every grade and every school district, but at the core, under phase two that means only 25 people can be in one space at a time.

For parents like Hollis, she’s choosing other alternatives for her three kids ranging in age from 5 to 15. “We’re homeschooling, for the next school year, we’re going to homeschool,” she said.

As a traveling nurse, she has her concerns.

“I think it’s like all of us are having to go to school again and I think the kids are going to miss out on a lot of things.” Maya Hollis

However, the safety of her children is most important.

In a survey done by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, almost 60% of people are not comfortable sending kids to school, 42% are.

Medical and disability exceptions are being made for students who head back to the classroom, but that has to be decided by each school district.

Isolation areas must be set up for those showing signs of being sick and temperature and symptom checks must also be done before entering any school.

Health officials told BESE they can reevaluate the standards set forth Tuesday later in the school year just in case health risks change. They also said these rules can change to accommodate hotspots in the state if necessary.